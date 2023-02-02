New Suit - Contract

Loeb & Loeb filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Jennifer Orthwein in connection with the dissolution of law firm, Medina Orthwein LLP. The suit pursues claims against Felicia Medina, former equity partner of Medina Orthwein, of misappropriating funds for personal use and enetering into a settlement agreement on behalf of the firm without proper consent of Orthwein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00433, Orthwein v. Medina et al.

California

February 02, 2023, 4:52 AM