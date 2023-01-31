New Suit - Contract

Loeb & Loeb filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Jennifer H. Orthwein, a founding partner and 50 percent owner of Medina Orthwein LLP, a Northern California law firm specializing in employment and civil rights actions. The suit pursues claims against Felicia Medina for alleged misuse of partnership funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00433, Orthwein v. Medina et al.

California

January 31, 2023, 12:32 AM