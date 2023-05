New Suit - Patent

Venable filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Indiana Northern District Court on behalf of OrthoPediatrics Corp. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to a pediatric long bone fixation plate, takes aim at WishBone Medical Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00491, OrthoPediatrics Corp. v. Wishbone Medical, Inc.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Wishbone Medical, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims