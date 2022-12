Removed To Federal Court

GrayRobinson removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, to Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Orthopaedic Care Specialists PL, seeks reimbursement for emergency medical services provided by the plaintiff. The case is 9:22-cv-81900, Orthopaedic Care Specialists, P.L. v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.