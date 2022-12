Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GrayRobinson removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to Florida Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Orthopaedic Care Specialists PL, seeks to recover expenses for medically necessary services performed by an out-of-network provider. The case is 9:22-cv-81904, Orthopaedic Care Specialists, P.L. v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.