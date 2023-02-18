Who Got The Work

Nixon Peabody partner Ethan E. Trull has entered an appearance for Greenlight Medical and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 3 in Florida Middle District Court by Phelps Dunbar and Fisher & Phillips on behalf of medical implant and instrumentation manufacturer Orthofix US LLC. The complaint targets three former Orthofix sales employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of competitor Greenlight Medical. The defendants are also represented by Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:23-cv-00009, Orthofix US LLC v. Pickett et al.

