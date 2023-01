New Suit - Trade Secrets

Phelps Dunbar filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of medical implant and instrumentation manufacturer Orthofix US LLC. The complaint targets three former Orthofix sales employees for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor, Greenlight Medical LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00009, Orthofix US LLC v. Pickett et al.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 6:24 AM