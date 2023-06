Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pretzel & Stouffer on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual and State Auto Insurance to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to underinsured motorist coverage benefits, was filed by Hassakis & Hassakis on behalf of Adam L. Ortgiesen. The case is 3:23-cv-01989, Ortgiesen v. State Auto Insurance Companies et al.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam L. Ortgiesen

defendants

Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.

State Auto Insurance Companies

defendant counsels

Pretzel & Stouffer, Chartered

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute