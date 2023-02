Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at SettlePou on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hope Jochem, as Trustee of the Hope Jochem Revocable Trust, to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gray Reed & McGraw on behalf of Charles Ortega, seeks to invalidate Ortega's liability in a $200,000 loan due to fraudulent misrepresentations. The case is 3:23-cv-00386, Ortega v. Hope Jochem, as Trustee of the Hope Jochem Revocable Trust.

Texas

February 21, 2023, 5:17 AM