Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Kullman Firm on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against General Dynamics Information Technologies to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Martinez & Martinez Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied FMLA leave and forced to work daily at a Border Patrol station amid high risk for COVID-19 infection. The case is 3:23-cv-00259, Ortega v. General Dynamics Information Technologies Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

July 12, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Priscila Ortega

defendants

General Dynamics Information Technologies Inc.

defendant counsels

Kullman Firm

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA