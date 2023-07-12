Lawyers at the Kullman Firm on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against General Dynamics Information Technologies to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Martinez & Martinez Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied FMLA leave and forced to work daily at a Border Patrol station amid high risk for COVID-19 infection. The case is 3:23-cv-00259, Ortega v. General Dynamics Information Technologies Inc.
Aerospace & Defense
July 12, 2023, 6:26 PM