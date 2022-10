Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Big Lots to Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Thomas E. Pyles on behalf of Maria Ortega. The case is 8:22-cv-02768, Ortega v. Big Lots Stores LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 6:20 PM