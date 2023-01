Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was brought by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Arturo Ortega d/b/a Joanna's Craft N More. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00119, Ortega v. Allstate Insurance Co.