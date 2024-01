News From Law.com International

One of the leaders of Orrick's global international arbitration practice has left the firm to kickstart a 'new professional journey' in his private practice. Michael B├╝hler, an international arbitrator, joined Orrick's Paris office as a partner in 2019, co-leading the international arbitration practice with the former U.S. Ambassador Charles Adams.

January 15, 2024, 9:34 AM

