Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe partner Naomi Scotten this week joined attorneys with the Family Justice Law Center and the NYU Family Defense Clinic in appealing a Kings County Family Court order that allows the Administration for Children's Services to make unannounced visits to the home of a domestic violence survivor – and the attorneys say they hope their case will end that practice more broadly.

December 07, 2023, 4:48 PM

