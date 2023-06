News From Law.com

Orrick has laid off 6% of its global workforce, including lawyers and staff, and has delayed its start date for incoming associates, the firm said on Tuesday. The news comes just a few days after Cooley announced it offered some of its corporate associates the option to change practice areas or defer their start dates another year in exchange for a $100,000 stipend.

June 13, 2023, 12:45 PM

