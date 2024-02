News From Law.com

With renewable energy expertise in demand, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe hired Greenberg Traurig shareholder Alejandra Garcia Earley, who handles project finance and tax equity financing and tax credit transfer work in the renewable energy sector, as a partner in Chicago.With the move, Earley rejoins John Eliason, a leading renewables tax advisor who joined Orrick in Washington, D.C., from Greenberg Traurig last September.

February 05, 2024, 12:18 PM

