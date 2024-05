News From Law.com

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe will offer AltaClaro's prompt engineering and generative AI training at the beginning of its summer associate program, culminating in a summer "AI Day" full of generative AI-related activities designed to educate the next generation of lawyers on the broader practical and ethical considerations pertaining to the use of the technology in legal.

AI & Automation

May 02, 2024, 12:54 PM

