Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe continues to expand its technology practice on the East Coast by hiring Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Josh Beser, who also has years of in-house experience.Beser joined Orrick on Friday as a partner in New York in the technology companies group.

March 05, 2024, 4:00 AM

