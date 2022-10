New Suit - ERISA

Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The court action, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was brought by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Sharon Orpin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02446, Orpin v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 6:51 PM