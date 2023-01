Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Farella Braun + Martel on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Marlis Park on behalf of Rebeca Sandoval Orozco. The case is 1:23-cv-00084, Orozco v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 19, 2023, 8:28 PM