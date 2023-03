Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Turner Kosmo on Friday removed a lawsuit against Albertsons, the grocery chain, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ramin R. Younessi on behalf of a meat cutter who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 8:23-cv-00438, Orozco v. Albertsons LLC.