New Suit - Trademark

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ornua Co-Operative Ltd. in relation to its 'Kerrygold' imported butter. The suit contends that Abbey Specialty Foods' 'Tipperary' butter packaging is substantially similar and copies elements of the plaintiff's 'Kerrygold' butter packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01212, Ornua Foods North America, Inc. et al v. Abbey Specialty Foods, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 5:46 AM