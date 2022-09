Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Thursday removed an alleged race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Cayuga Centers to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Goddard Law on behalf of Karille Ormsby. The case is 1:22-cv-07663, Ormsby v. Cayuga Centers.

New York

September 09, 2022, 7:56 AM