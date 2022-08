New Suit - Securities

Netflix and certain top executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Magnanimo Dean Law and Gainey McKenna & Egleston, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04700, Ormerod v. Barton et al.