Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for unpaid invoices for products delivered, was filed by Ishbia & Gagleard on behalf of Orleans International. The case is 2:23-cv-11537, Orleans International, Inc. v. US Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 27, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Orleans International, Inc.

defendants

US Foods, Inc.

defendant counsels

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract