New Suit - Employment

Kraft Heinz was sued Friday in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination in connection with the termination of white sales employee. The court case was brought by Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti on behalf of Justin Orlando, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after the company discovered he had worn blackface as part of a Halloween costume prior to joining the Kraft Heinz. Orlando claims that he was fired for refusing to agree with Kraft Heinz's assertion that his costume was 'offensive.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01636, Orlando v. The Kraft Heinz Company.