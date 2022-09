Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ulmer & Berne on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against One Liberty Properties to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning a leasing dispute, was filed by Brouse McDowell on behalf of Orlando Baking Co. The case is 1:22-cv-01669, Orlando Baking Company v. One Liberty Properties, Inc.

Real Estate

September 19, 2022, 6:13 PM