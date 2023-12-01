Who Got The Work
Melissa O. Martinez and Chauna A. Abner of McGuireWoods and David A. Wilson of Thompson Hine have entered appearances for Wells Fargo Securities, Keybanc Capital Markets Inc., respectively, and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 1 in Maryland District Court by the Oau Law Group on behalf of Judekenneth Maduka Orji, accuses the defendants of defrauding the plaintiff by allegedly manipulating the quotations and prices of the securities in his brokerage accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, is 8:23-cv-02986, Orji v. Citadel Securities, LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
December 01, 2023, 8:06 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Bofa Securities, Inc
- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
- Cowen & Company LLC
- Cowen & Company, LLC
- Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC
- J. P. Morgan Securities, LLC
- Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC
- Virtu Americas, LLC
- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Canaccord Genuity, Inc
- Citadel Securities, LLC
- Clear Street, LLC
- Cleer Street LLC
- Flow Traders US Institutional Trading, LLC
- G1 Execution Services, LLC
- Gts Securities, LLC
- Hrt Financial, LP
- Imc Financial Markets, LLC
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
- Keybanc Capital Markets, Inc
- Latour Trading, LLC
- Maxim Group, LLC
- Puma Capital, LLC
- Pumacapital, LLC
- Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.
- Robert W. Bird & Co.
- SG Americas Securities, LLC
- Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
- StoneX Financial Inc.
- Susquehanna Securities, Inc
- Two Sigma Securities, LLC
- UBS Securities, LLC
- Webull Financial, LLC
- William Blair, LLC
- Wolvering Trading, LLC
defendant counsels
- McGuireWoods
- Thompson Hine
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws