Who Got The Work

Melissa O. Martinez and Chauna A. Abner of McGuireWoods and David A. Wilson of Thompson Hine have entered appearances for Wells Fargo Securities, Keybanc Capital Markets Inc., respectively, and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 1 in Maryland District Court by the Oau Law Group on behalf of Judekenneth Maduka Orji, accuses the defendants of defrauding the plaintiff by allegedly manipulating the quotations and prices of the securities in his brokerage accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, is 8:23-cv-02986, Orji v. Citadel Securities, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2023, 8:06 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws