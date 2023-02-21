New Suit - Trade Secrets

Aerospace tech company Orizon filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Justin J. Crumley and Valence Surface Technologies on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses Crumley of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Valence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02069, Orizon Aerostructures LLC et al. v. Crumley et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 21, 2023, 4:06 PM