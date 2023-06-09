Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ice Miller on Friday removed a privacy class action against Crunchbase Inc., an online company that provides business information about private and public companies, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Illinois Right of Publicity Act, was filed by Anderson + Wanca. The court action contends that Crunchbase uses the class's identity to market paid subscriptions to its platform by allowing users to purchase access to the class's information. The case is 1:23-cv-03651, Oriol v. Crunchbase, Inc.

June 09, 2023, 1:53 PM

Madrenas Oriol

Crunchbase, Inc.

Ice Miller

