Lawyers at Polsinelli on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oak Equity Holdings II LLC and LeErik Murray to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by CMRN Law on behalf of Origins Tech, accuses the defendants of defaulting on a nearly $1 million loan for cannabis retail operations in San Francisco. The suit further accuses the defendants of sabotaging the plaintiff's efforts to obtain a cannabis license in New Jersey. The case is 2:23-cv-00326, Origins Tech Inc. v. Oak Equity Holdings II LLC et al.
Cannabis
May 19, 2023, 5:04 PM