Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oak Equity Holdings II LLC and LeErik Murray to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by CMRN Law on behalf of Origins Tech, accuses the defendants of defaulting on a nearly $1 million loan for cannabis retail operations in San Francisco. The suit further accuses the defendants of sabotaging the plaintiff's efforts to obtain a cannabis license in New Jersey. The case is 2:23-cv-00326, Origins Tech Inc. v. Oak Equity Holdings II LLC et al.

Cannabis

May 19, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Origins Tech, Inc

Plaintiffs

Cameron Ringwood Lc

defendants

Le Erik Murray

Oak Equity Holdings II LLC

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract