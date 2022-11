Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fletcher Strategies, Mauro Archer & O'Neill and Perfected Claims LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kibler Fowler & Cave on behalf of Originate Inc., accuses Fletcher of defaulting on payments for services rendered in connection with the development of a claim management platform. The case is 3:22-cv-07461, Originate, Inc., a Delaware corporation v. Mauro Archer & Oneill LLP, a D.C. limited liability partnership et al.

Business Services

November 24, 2022, 7:20 AM