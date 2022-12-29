New Suit - Trademark

Bottled water company BlueTriton Brands was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the company's new line of 'Origin' water products. The suit was filed by Cooley on behalf of Origin Materials Operating Inc., a company that has partnered with major bottled water producers to develop recyclable, plant-based plastic packaging. The suit claims that BlueTriton was aware of the plaintiff's pre-existing brand and is creating confusion with its use of the identical mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-09138, Origin Materials Operating, Inc. v. Bluetriton Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 29, 2022, 9:59 AM