New Suit - Contract

BNSF Railway was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., seeks to recover over $300,000 in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01934, Orient Overseas Container Line, Ltd. v. BNSF Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 28, 2022, 6:57 AM