Organons Teri Peeples on Getting Law Firms on Board With the...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Lit Daily's "In-House Litigation Leaders" series checks in with Teri Peeples, the director of litigation at Organon & Co., a New Jersey-based spinoff from Merck formed with a focus on women's health. "Organon has an active and public commitment to gender parity and diversity that extends into our relationships with our legal partners," Peeples says. "So we really encourage the use of diverse legal teams, and that includes gender, racial, ethnic, religious, LGBTQ+, for staffing."

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 31, 2022, 7:30 AM