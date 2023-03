New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Tesla was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit contends that owners of Tesla vehicles are compelled to use Tesla-approved repair centers exclusively, as well as pay excessive prices and endure protracted wait times for repairs and replacement parts. The complaint was filed by the McCune Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01157, Orendain v. Tesla, Inc.