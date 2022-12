Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Miami investor and entrepreneur Teddy Kevin Truchot and wife Pauline Corinne Truchot to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a domestic worker who claims that she regularly worked in excess of 40 hours per week without receiving overtime. The case is 1:22-cv-24193, Orellana v. Truchot et al.

Florida

December 23, 2022, 3:06 PM