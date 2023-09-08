Who Got The Work

Jeff Nowak, Kyle Mueller and Lucy Bednarek of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for the Belt Railway Company of Chicago in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 24 in Illinois Northern District Court by Spielberger Law Group on behalf of a locomotive machinist, who suffers from epilepsy, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after returning his medical exam paperwork to the defendant and indicating that he 'has been seizure free for 18 months and is clear to work and drive without restrictions.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow, is 1:23-cv-04763, Orel v. The Belt Railway Company of Chicago.

Transportation & Logistics

September 08, 2023, 8:25 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination