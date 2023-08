New Suit - Employment Class Action

The Gap was hit with an employment class action on Aug. 8 in California Northern District Court for claims under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The suit contends that the Gap ordered a mass termination of around 1,800 employees in April 2023 without notice. The suit was brought by attorney Benjamin Rudolph Delson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-04002, O'Reilly v. The Gap Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 09, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Ian O'Reilly

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Rudolph Delson

defendants

The Gap Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches