Michael E. DeLarco and Zachary P. Siegel of Hogan Lovells have stepped in to defend Janie McCathie in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 5 in New York Southern District Court by Redniss LLC and Brankov PLLC on behalf of a former ICAP broker, alleges that the plaintiff was subjected to unwanted sexual advancements and harassment from a Citigroup trader and pressured by a supervisor to tolerate the conduct in order to maintain ICAP's relationship with Citigroup. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:24-cv-05913, O'Reilly v. ICAP Corporates LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
September 23, 2024, 8:55 AM