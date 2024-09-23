Who Got The Work

Michael E. DeLarco and Zachary P. Siegel of Hogan Lovells have stepped in to defend Janie McCathie in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 5 in New York Southern District Court by Redniss LLC and Brankov PLLC on behalf of a former ICAP broker, alleges that the plaintiff was subjected to unwanted sexual advancements and harassment from a Citigroup trader and pressured by a supervisor to tolerate the conduct in order to maintain ICAP's relationship with Citigroup. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:24-cv-05913, O'Reilly v. ICAP Corporates LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2024, 8:55 AM

