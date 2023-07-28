New Suit - Trade Secrets

Davis Wright Tremaine and Foley & Lardner filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Oregon Tool & Supply. The complaint targets former Oregon Tool sales manager Christopher L. Haefer and IronCraft LLC for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in a 'coordinated campaign' to usurp the plaintiff's customers and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00215, Oregon Tool & Supply, Inc. v. IronCraft, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Oregon Tool & Supply, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Christopher L. Haefer

IronCraft, LLC

nature of claim: 880/