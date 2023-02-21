Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance Co. of New York, a subsidiary of American Financial Group, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for property damage and business interruption claims following a water loss, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Oregon Living & Rehabilitation Center LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-50059, Oregon Living & Rehabilitation Center, LLC v. Great American Insurance Company of New York.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 7:08 PM