The Oregon Court of Appeals determined a trial court had erred in failing to access a Christian Alan Acosta's mental health state in regards to the value of the stolen property, as well as in declining the defendant's request to instruct the jury that it was required to find he was "negligently unaware that the value of the stolen property was $1,000 or more."

Oregon

June 01, 2023, 11:54 AM

