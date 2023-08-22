Who Got The Work

Christina J. Moser of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Overpowered Labs in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 26 in Ohio Southern District Court by Banner & Witcoff; Snell & Wilmer; and Bricker Graydon LLP on behalf of Coulter Ventures LLC and Oregon Brewing. The plaintiff argues that the defendant's mark for its Rogue-branded energy drinks is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Rogue' mark for its alcholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, is 2:23-cv-01780, Oregon Brewing Company et al v. Overpowered Labs, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2023, 11:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Coulter Ventures LLC

Oregon Brewing Company

Plaintiffs

Bricker Graydon LLP

defendants

Overpowered Labs, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims