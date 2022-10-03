New Suit

Stoel Rives filed a lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court targeting the state government over house bill 2362, intended to regulate the healthcare market. The suit, brought on behalf of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, contends that the bill grants the state 'unprecedented authority' to dictate and micromanage the terms of transactions between medical entities. The case is 3:22-cv-01486, Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems v. State of Oregon, et al.

Government

October 03, 2022, 8:40 PM