Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gonzalez, Chiscano, Angulo & Kasson on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com, Eaton Corp. and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by an electrical worker who claims he sustained injuries from an explosion while working at an Amazon facility. The case is 5:22-cv-01263, Ordonez v. Amazon.com Services et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 22, 2022, 6:58 PM