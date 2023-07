New Suit - Patent

Juniper Networks, a developer of secure networking products, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Kobre & Kim on behalf of Orckit Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00822, Orckit Corporation v. Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

July 31, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Orckit Corporation

Plaintiffs

Kobre & Kim

defendants

Juniper Networks, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims