Richards, Layton & Finger directors Frederick L. Cottrell III and Kelly E. Farnan have stepped in to represent Wiz Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 12 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Latham & Watkins on behalf of Orca Security, accuses Wiz Inc. of engaging in 'wholesale copying' of Orca's patented cybersecurity technology, forcing Orca to compete in the market against copies of its own inventions. The suit also contends that the defendant enlisted a former Orca patent attorney to facilitate copying Orca's intellectual property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00758, Orca Security Ltd. v. Wiz, Inc.

July 27, 2023, 9:13 AM

