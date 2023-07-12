New Suit - Patent

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Latham & Watkins filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Orca Security. The suit accuses Wiz Inc. of engaging in 'wholesale copying' of Orca's patented cybersecurity technology, forcing Orca to compete in the market against copies of its own inventions. The suit also contends that the defendant enlisted a former Orca patent attorney to facilitate copying Orca's intellectual property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00758, Orca Security Ltd. v. Wiz, Inc.

July 12, 2023, 12:30 PM

