New Suit - Trade Secrets

Greenberg Traurig filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of cloud-based security company Orca Security Inc. The complaint takes aim at former employee Nicole Jacques for allegedly breaching the non-competition and non-solicitation provisions of her employment agreement in favor of Orca competitor Wiz Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01048, Orca Security, Inc. v. Jacques.

Business Services

August 10, 2022, 11:00 AM